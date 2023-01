A class exploring the 12 Kabbalistic principles, focused on personal growth, will be given by Rivkie Borenstein, with art lessons directed by Rebecca Matsil on Thursdays in January.

Refreshments included

Coat of course and project: $25

Cost of only course: $18

If you are unable to join all classes sign up for the course only option and come to whichever classes you can.

Dates: Jan 12,19,26

Thursdays 7:15-8:30 PM

Chabadoc.com

Located at the Chabad Jewish center of Orange County in Goshen