Jewish High Holy Days with free synagogue services on horizon

With the fall season come the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

“On the High Holy Days, the doors to heaven are wide open for all of us; the doors of Chabad of Orange County, located in Goshen, NY, are also wide open to embrace all Jews, regardless of prior experience or affiliation,” said Rabbi Meir Borenstein.

Although people differ in how they observe these days, at Chabad of Orange County, no payment is required to attend services at these or other holidays, Borenstein said. Holiday food and a service intended to be meaningful and provide a place to reflect on both the prior year as well as the year to come are part of the occasion.