Jewish High Holy Days with free synagogue services on horizon

Goshen. Chabad of Orange County announces free Jewish High Holy Days services.

Goshen /
| 06 Sep 2022 | 04:37
    Mandy Azenberg from Goshen making her Shofar for the holiday
    Jona Mandelbaum, from Warwick, a synagogue sponsor, with Rabbi Borenstein at the new center in Goshen .
With the fall season come the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

“On the High Holy Days, the doors to heaven are wide open for all of us; the doors of Chabad of Orange County, located in Goshen, NY, are also wide open to embrace all Jews, regardless of prior experience or affiliation,” said Rabbi Meir Borenstein.

Although people differ in how they observe these days, at Chabad of Orange County, no payment is required to attend services at these or other holidays, Borenstein said. Holiday food and a service intended to be meaningful and provide a place to reflect on both the prior year as well as the year to come are part of the occasion.

All services will take place at the new synagogue in Goshen. Contact Chabad at 845-291-0514 or email chabadoc@gmail.com for more details. Www.Chabadoc.com
Schedule :
Rosh Hashanah Eve September 25
7:00 p.m. Evening Services & dinner
Rosh Hashanah Monday, September 26
9:30 a.m. Services 11:30 am Shofar
1:00 p.m. Outdoor Shofar Service
Evening Service 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27
9:30 a.m. Services 11:30 a.m. Shofar
Kippur Eve Tuesday, October 4
6:20 PM Kol Nidrei Evening Service
Yom Kippur Wednesday, October 5
9:30 a.m. Morning Services
11:30 a.m. Yizkor Memorial Service
6:00 p.m. Neila Service followed by outdoor buffet breakfast