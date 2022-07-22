Hudson Valley Jazz Fest coming to more venues nearby

A blend of well known jazz artists and regional talent will perform in the expanding Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, August 18-21, in its 13th season. This year the series includes shows in Ulster County and upper Westchester.

Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock will present Stanley Jordan, and the Village of Warwick will feature Oz Noy with Anton Fig, both shows on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Jordan will be in Ulster, while Noy will be in Orange County.

Other concerts scheduled as of this date include On The Lawn in Sugar Loaf, featuring the Hudson Valley Jazz Ensemble; Unison Arts in New Paltz will bring pianists Rave Tesar and Neil Alexander with Jeff Ciampa on separate nights. UpFront Gallery in Port Jervis spotlights the Rick Savage Group. Front Street Tavern in Kingston welcomes Teri Roiger with John Menegon and Matt Garrity, Gus Mancini and the Sonic Soul Orkestra, and the Steve Raleigh Band.

Three localities are new to the festival: The Village of Greenwood Lake has Slide Attack at Thomas Morahan Park at the lake; Albert Wisner Library in Warwick will feature Bill Ware. Kaya Nicole will perform at Mary Ann’s in Port Chester.

There will also be a special Hudson Valley Jazz Festival production with Joe Vincent Tranchina, Eric Person, Robert Kopec and Peter O’Birien.

New thinking means you’ll be seeing and hearing jazz with other art modalities moving forward. See the festival website for a list of this year’s sponsors.

The project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.