Hudson Valley Cancer to honor four community supporters

Hudson Valley Cancer, the region’s only independent cancer resource center, will celebrate four stalwart supporters, the nonprofit organization’s 10th anniversary and assisting more than 5,000 people affected by cancer at its Great Guys & Gals event on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the organization, Hudson Valley Cancer help connect patients and caregivers with vital resources and services that help maintain quality of life and provide routes to financial assistance. The nonprofit organization was created in 2013 after founder Casey MacDonald’s successful battle with lymphoma.

The honorees are Orange County Tourism & Film Director Amanda Dana; Joann Menendez, the vice president/corporate secretary at Walden Savings Bank; Josh Sommers, founder and CEO of Focus Media; and Michael A. Turturro, managing partner at RBT CPAs, LLP.

“These selfless honorees represent the epitome of invaluable work, service, and commitment, all to ease the burden of cancer for patients and their families across the Hudson Valley,” MacDonald said. “Their support allows Hudson Valley Cancer to be a vital navigational beacon of hope, healing, education, support, and guidance for patients and their families.”

The Nov. 1 Great Guys & Gals event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at West Hills Country Club, 121 Golf Links Road in Middletown. The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and an awards ceremony follow at 6:30 p.m., with entertainment and an auction at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $175 each. Sponsorships from $1,500 to $10,000 are available. For more information, visit HudsonValleyCancer.org/great-guys-and-gals.aspx, call 845-457-5000 or email greatguysevent@gmail.com.

Sponsors of the event include RBT CPAs, Walden Savings Bank, Richard (RJ) & Elizabeth Smith, Orange County Ironworks LLC, Belsito Communications, Advance Testing Co, Orange Bank and Trust Co, Ulster Savings Bank, Masci and Hale Advanced Dentistry, and Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan.

Hudson Valley Cancer started out by assisting about 100 patients in its first year. Now the organization says it helps over 800 patients a year. The organization provides the following services:

- Information about treatments, caretaking, hospice assistance, and support groups.

- Referrals to local, state, and national organizations for cancer-related needs.

- A Patient Assistance Fund to help with unexpected financial, co-pay, and prescription costs.

- Lodging options during treatment.

- Assistance for caregivers.

- An Annual Hudson Valley Cancer Survivorship Conference Survivorship Summit, an all-day educational conference with workshops led by experts in their respective fields of cancer care.

“Cancer is one of the most challenging health issues a person will face in their lifetime,” said MacDonald, a 27-year lymphoma survivor and nationally certified oncology patient navigator with a master’s degree in health advocacy. “Local families really need a helping hand to figure out all the issues that unexpectedly emerge during a life-changing cancer journey. Our extensive support network is at the ready, providing an understanding community that’s warm, welcoming and reassuring.”

“It’s so wonderful to get calls from patients who say, ‘I’m still here because of your organization,’” MacDonald added. “These four incredible supporters help make that possible.”