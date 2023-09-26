Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties recognized as ‘Superior Performer’

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients in the country in 2022.

The annual award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers.

“This recognition is so rewarding because it comes directly from family and caregivers of patients we have served,” said Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties President and CEO Sandra Cassese. “We have a long history of using data to inform us how best to improve our processes and ultimately the care we provide. It’s important for us to understand, and focus on, the goals of care for our caregivers, as well as our patients, so that our hospice experience is beneficial for them as well.”

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties previously won this award in 2019 and 2018. For more information, call 845-561-6111 or visit hospiceoforange.com.