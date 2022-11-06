Holiday fairs offer handmade wares and a raffle

The big department stores already have shelves filled with things, all nice—but often not unique--for gift giving, and waiting to be purchased. Christmas carols waft through the air.

However, this year an alternative to the commercial atmosphere of big store gift buying is the Holiday Fair at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen on Saturday, November 19.

“The Fair will be full of vendors offering quality homemade and home grown, often one-of-a–kind items,” said Lori Kilmer, vendor coordinator.

Just a partial list of the fair merchandise includes plenty of knitted hats and mittens, personalized Christmas ornaments, handmade jewelry, table runners, aprons, woven stuffed cloth wreaths, stained glass Christmas ornaments, microwave bowl holders, local honey, painted plant pots for showing off house plants, and this, handmade gnomes.

“This year we also have knitted children’s toy’s,” said Lori. “They’re really cute!”

The Holiday Fair will be held in Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Holiday Fair Trail is once again offered in the day’s festivities. Included, along with the First Presbyterian Church, is St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Place, Goshen, and Grace Episcopal Church, 12 Depot St., Middletown. To participate, obtain a passport from the first church that you visit; have the passport stamped there and at each of the three locations. At the last church fair you attend, your passport will be put into the raffle bin to win a $75 gift card for ShopRite. At the closing of the Holiday Fair, the passports are gathered into one raffle bin. The name on the chosen passport wins the $75 gift card.

“Coming to the Holiday Fair is good fun, and entering into the raffle is great fun, but winning the gift card is even better fun!” said Carolyn Keller, moderator of the Deacons and assisting in the Fair.

Said Kilmer, “Most vendors have come for years. We hope all come out to support these vendors who work so hard to make beautiful handmade gifts for people.”

“Just remember, the time for holiday shopping is running short, so it’s not too early to shop now.” said Keller.