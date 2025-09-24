High Holy Day celebrations at Chabad

With the changing of the colors of the leaves, and the cooler days and evenings, the fall season also brings to the Jewish religion the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

On the High Holy Days, the doors of Chabad Goshen are wide open to embrace all Jews regardless of prior experience or affiliation.

Although every year the world changes, at Chabad one thing is the same: there is NEVER a charge to attend these or any other holidays. There are no membership dues, no buying of seats and no pay to pray.

All services will take place in the new synagogue at 203 Main St. in Goshen as follows:

* Rosh Hashanah (Monday Eve Sept. 22) - 6:45 p.m. Evening services and dinner

* Yom Kippur Eve (Wednesday Oct. 1) - 6:30 p.m. Kol Nidrei Evening Service

* Yom Kippur Day (Thursday Oct. 2) - 9:30 a.m Morning Services; 11:45 a.m. Yizkor Memorial Service; 6:15 p.m. - Neila Service followed by beautiful Outdoor Buffet Break-Fast

For more details, call (845) 291-0514, email chabadgoshen@gmail.com, or log onto www.Chabadgoshen.com.