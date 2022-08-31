Hebrew school thoughts before high holidays

At Chabad of Orange County Hebrew School, every week is intended to be an opportunity to connect to community and heritage, says Rabbi Meir Bornstein, director of the program.

“Every child and family is welcome, no matter how much of a religious background they might have,” he said. “We offer an innovative, immersive, and unique experience whereby your child can connect to their past, present, and future.”

Teachers aim to engage children and make learning about their history and culture fun and interesting in age appropriate classes, he said. No dues or memberships are required.

The Chabad Hebrew School takes place in Goshen on Sunday mornings. Children are taught about the Jewish holidays and how to read Hebrew. With the Jewish high holidays approaching, Rabbi Bornstein encourages participation.

“We want children to be proud of their heritage,” said Rivkie Borenstein, the Hebrew School director.