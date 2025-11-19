Health Summit aims to strengthen local communities

The Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) hosted the 2025 Health Summit on Oct. 28 at SUNY Orange, Middletown campus, bringing together 140 representatives from community-based organizations, hospitals, schools, healthcare providers, and government agencies to discuss the state of health in Orange County and explore collaborative strategies to strengthen community health.

This year’s theme, “From Data to Decisions: Shaping Orange County’s Health Future,” emphasized using local health data to drive action. Participants reviewed key health indicators and shared ideas on how to ensure that all residents of Orange County live healthy, thriving lives.

“The Health Summit is a powerful example of what can happen when public health, community organizations, and local leaders come together with a shared purpose,” said Lisa Lahiff, Deputy Commissioner of the Orange County Department of Health. “By turning data into meaningful action, we can make a lasting impact on the health of our communities.”

Attendees identified three key priority areas that will guide community health efforts in the coming years: cancer, opioid use, and food security.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Marisa Donnelly delivered a practical presentation on how to engage communities and build health priorities that center on people, not systems.

The ideas and feedback gathered during the Summit will help shape the County’s Community Health Assessment (CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) with two key planning documents that identify public health priorities and guide community-wide action in the years ahead.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus commended the collective efforts of the many partners dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Orange County residents. “This Summit is about more than data, it’s about people,” Neuhaus said. “I want to thank the Department of Health for organizing events like this that bring together advocates, healthcare providers, and government agencies to have these important discussions. By working together across sectors, we can ensure every resident can live a healthy and thriving life.”

For more about the Orange County Department of Health and ongoing community health initiatives, log onto https://shorturl.at/QJ1bu.