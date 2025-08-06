Health centers partner to combat blood shortage

Garnet Health Medical Center’s Level II Trauma Center and Emergency Department is partnering with the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 707 East Main St., Middletown, Conference Rooms 1, 2 and 3. The event aims to combat the ongoing blood shortage that typically worsens in the summer months.

Blood donations tend to drop due to travel and school breaks, so blood drives are especially crucial in the summer. During the same period, there’s often an increase in accidents and trauma cases. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment, or living with a chronic condition rely on regular blood transfusions, no matter the time of year.

Garnet Health Medical Center’s Level II Trauma Center and Emergency Department has a firsthand understanding of just how important blood donations can be, as many of the patients they care for rely on blood transfusions during life-threatening situations. The commitment to provide all patients with exceptional care is why they’ve partnered with NYBC, one of the largest nonprofit blood collection and distribution organizations, to help meet the ongoing demand. Together, they share a common goal: to ensure lifesaving blood is always available for those who need it most.

Walk ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled at https://shorturl.at/Qvveu.

Call (917) 710-9139 with any questions.