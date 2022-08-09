Headed for business, electrical construction, education or oncology, five Chester Academy students receive $1000 Kiwanis scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Chester presented five $1000 scholarship awards to graduates of Chester Academy in July: Chester Kiwanis Humanities Award, Chester Kiwanis Vocational/Technical Awards, and Key Club Service Awards. Parents and school administrators attended as well, including Cathy O’Hara, Superintendent of Schools; Rolando Aguilar, Assistant Principal of the Academy and Athletic Director; and Daynara Garcia, Asst. Supt. for Curriculum Development.

“It’s one of our best nights when we get to not only showcase students form the Chester Academy, but also showcase what we do throughout the year that allows us to award Scholarships such as these,” said Sue Bahren, Chester Kiwanis Club president.

The Kiwanis Humanities Award was presented to Alexandra Coard, who graduated in the top 10% of her class. She played soccer for Chester and was a member of the National Honor Society. Alexandra volunteers at her local church for Vacation Bible School. She also was Vice President of the Varsity Club at Chester Academy. Alexandra will attend SUNY Rockland for Business/Accounting.

The Chester Kiwanis Vocational and Technical Awards were presented to Christopher Olivera and Nicholas Anello, both of whom went to CTEC for Electrical Construction and Technology for two years. Both will attend Lincoln Tech next year for Electrical.

Nicholas, an Eagle Scout, was unable to attend the event, but his mother accepted on his behalf, noting the beneficial effects Chester Academy had on him.

The Chester Kiwanis Key Club Service Awards were presented to Carly Weinberger and Noah Im.

Carly graduated in the top 10% of her class. She attended CTEC for two years for cosmetology and was a member of Chester’s National Honor Society and CTEC’s National Honor Society. She will attend SUNY Oneonta for Early Childhood Education. Carly has been a Girl Scout since first grade. A clarinet player, she has been a member of Jazz Band, serving as secretary, and Band, serving as vice president, since middle school. She was also a member of Key Club, serving as treasurer.

Noah Im was the Salutatorian this year at Chester Academy. He participated in varsity soccer beginning his freshman year, serving as co-captain this year, and ran track. He was a member of the National Honor Society and will attend Princeton next year for a degree in the medical field, heading for work in oncology. Noah was in Band and Jazz Band, as section leader, throughout high school. He plays the piano, saxophone, and guitar. Noah was a member of Key Club serving as president this year.