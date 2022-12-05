Hallmark Film made in Goshen to be shown at library

If you missed seeing the 2021 Hallmark film, “One Night in December,” which was filmed in Goshen, you have another chance Saturday evening, December 17 at 7 p.m. in Goshen Public Library. The Junior Friends of Goshen Public library and Historical Society, a high-school aged, volunteer support group, will be screening the film and providing light, seasonal refreshments. This event is free and open to the public.

The reviewer known as “Montgomerysue” had high praise for the film, calling it “one of the best this year.” She wrote: “This is really well done mostly because the story is different and unique from the stable of Hallmark Christmas movies. There are no bakeoffs, searches for the perfect Christmas tree, family businesses to be saved, or any other typical Hallmark dilemmas. It is about human relationships during the Christmas season, as children of a Hall and Oates type music act find themselves thrown together as they work to reunite their fathers, both of whom have personal issues that the children are unaware of. The writing, direction, and production values are rich and very professional. And the acting is top notch.”

Don’t miss this chance to see Hallmark’s take on Goshen. Many of the settings in the film are recognizable to local residents, especially the Stagecoach Inn, which is renamed the “Pineville Inn” in the film. And a number of local residents have bit parts, and can be seen standing behind the stars or walking casually by.