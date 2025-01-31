Goshen Village Police share recent arrests, actions

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich recently issued his regular report detailing the latest actions taken by members of his department in and around the village during January. A sampling of those actions can be found below.

On Jan. 10, while investigating a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, police alleged that the driver was intoxicated, which resulted in their arrest for DWI. The driver was released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On January 15, patrols responded to Wickham Ave. for a report of a lost dog. Officers located the animal and returned it to the owner.

On January 15, the police department received a report about someone walking on the ice at Prospect Reservoir. Patrols located the individual who appeared to be ice skating. There is no ice skating, ice fishing, snowmobiling or any other activities allowed on ice at Village reservoirs. It is dangerous and prohibited.

On January 17, officers stopped a vehicle on Matthews Street for an equipment violation. According to Chief Rich’s report, the driver was impaired by alcohol and arrested for DWI before being released on traffic tickets to return to Goshen Village Court.

On January 18, police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 17. The driver allegedly produced a fraudulent driver’s license. The driver was arrested and released on an appearance ticket to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On January 19, the police department received reports that the traffic light in the center of the village was malfunctioning. Patrols monitored the intersection and notified NYSDOT who responded and repaired it.

On January 20t a vehicle struck an apartment building on Railroad Ave as the driver was attempting to park and slid on ice. The driver was evaluated by GOVAC. No one was injured inside of the building.

On January 21, patrols responded to St. John’s Street for a report of a vehicle striking garbage cans. The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for DWI, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. The driver was eventually released with an appearance ticket to return to Goshen Village Court.

On January 22, police arrested an unnamed individual who had an active bench warrant from Goshen Village Court. That person was arraigned at City of Middletown Court and released to return to Goshen Village Court on a later date.

On January 22, patrols assisted Town of Goshen Police and the Goshen Fire Department with a rollover motor vehicle accident on Craigsville Rd.

On January 23, the department received a complaint of vehicles speeding on Greenwich Ave (S.R. 207). Drivers must slow to 30 mph when entering the village. Patrols will be enforcing the speed limit in that area, per Chief Rich’s report.

On January 24, patrols responded to a report of a suspicious unattended package in front of a store at Goshen Plaza. The area was secured and cleared by an explosive detection K-9. The item was determined to be lost property.

Given the extreme cold this area has experienced in recent weeks, Chief Rich also issued a reminder to anyone currently unhoused who needs shelter that they can call HONOR at 845-343-7115 for assistance.