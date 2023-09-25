Goshen Village Police awarded traffic safety program funding

Sergeant Ryan Rich of the Village of Goshen Police recently announced that his department has been awarded a total of $3,400 to participate in the statewide Police Traffic Services Program, which works to “increase seatbelt usage and reduce dangerous driving behaviors in an effort to reduce serious injury and death from traffic crashes.”

The department was awarded $1,360 for “seat belt mobilization enforcement” and $2,040 for regular police traffic service enforcement. In its announcement, the department added that funds will also be used to provide equipment for child safety seat checks and to put on a bicycle rodeo. The award was granted via the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.