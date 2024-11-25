Goshen Village Police actions

The Goshen Village Police have had a few busy weeks. Police Chief Ryan Rich recently issued a rundown of his department’s actions around the village.

On October 24, overnight patrols responded to a report of a person swimming in the stream that runs through the Village often referred to as the Rio. The person was located by patrols and found to be “extremely intoxicated,” per Chief Rich’s report.

On October 29, village officers, along with the Orange Count traffic safety program conducted a “CarFit” check at the Minisink fire house to assist senior drivers with the proper “fit” of their vehicles to improve comfort and safety. Another CarFit event may take place this spring, but any senior drivers who need assistance with their vehicle may contact the police department to make an appointment with a certified CarFit officer.

Chief Rich said that, despite Halloween’s warm weather which resulted in more people on the streets than previous years, no major problems took place.

On November 1, winter street parking regulations began in the Village. Parking is prohibited between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. through to March 31. Residents may apply for a parking permit to park on the street during this time. For more information about winter parking permits, call Village Hall at 845-294-6750.

On November 3, officers stopped a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and arrested for DWI. They were later released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On November 6, the department’s K-9 Walker helped the Town of Goshen Police find someone in a heavily wooded area who was allegedly threatening self-harm. K-9 Walker and his handler Ptl. Jeremy Harter tracked the person for several hundred yards, Chief Rich reported, and located them unharmed.

On November 7, orange spray paint graffiti was discovered on the water tower off Hilltop Drive. The department is investigating the incident. “Persons found vandalizing Village property will be arrested and charged accordingly,” Chief Rich added.

On November 8, officers stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign on Matthews St. The driver was then arrested for driving with a suspended registration and the passenger was arrest for criminal contempt. The driver was released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court and the passenger was turned over to the OCSO on an active family court arrest warrant.

On November 9, while investigating a motor vehicle accident on Sara Wells Trail, a driver was found to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and criminal possession of a weapon before being released on an appearance ticket to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On November 10, officers stopped a vehicle on South St. for failing to maintain a lane. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and arrested for DWI before being released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On November 12, patrols responded to a report of a dispute on Ryerson Ave. that resulted in one person being arrested and charged with criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. That person was arraigned at Woodbury Town Court and remanded to the county jail on $1,000 bail.

Also on November 12, officers arrested a person for reckless endangerment, criminal contempt, and discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a residence for an incident that occurred on November 5. The arrestee was released on an appearance ticket to return to Goshen Village Court.

On November 13, officers arrested a person for stealing items from QuickChek on Matthews Street. The arrestee was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property before being released on an appearance ticket to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On November 13, Ptl. Francis Winski arrested someone as part of a felony investigation that occurred in 2023. According to Chief Rich, on April 10, 2023, a Village resident reported that an unknown person had used his identity and successfully applied for numerous credit cards. The unknown person had also placed a hold on his mail in an attempt to intercept the cards. The suspect was identified as Marcel V. Ekossono, 38, of the Bronx. Ekossono was charged with attempted grand larceny, identity theft in the third degree, falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing, and identity theft in the second degree. Ekossono was released on an appearance ticket to return to Goshen Village Court on a later date.

On November 14, the department received several reports of individuals going door to door to solicit service from a company called Median energy. Village law prohibits peddling without a permit. This company has been notified and advised. Residents are asked to report any future incidents.

On November 17, a vehicle was stopped on Greenwich Ave for speeding. The driver allegedly had 18 active suspensions on his driver’s license and an active warrant from Rockland County. That person was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation and turned over to the Rockland County Sherriff’s Office.

On November 19, the department received a complaint about people placing large leaf piles in a Village street. Chief Rich reminded residents not to do this, as they become road hazards and clog storm drains. They are to be placed on the curb so that the DPW can collect them.

On November 20, officers stopped a vehicle on Main St. for a traffic infraction and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

Also on November 20, patrols responded to a location on Woodhill Drive for a report of a domestic dispute that resulted in one person being arrested for attempted assault and harassment. The arrestee was released on an appearance ticket to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On November 21, patrols responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Main St. in which one of the vehicles left the scene. The vehicle was eventually found locally; the driver was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The driver was then released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.