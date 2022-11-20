Goshen school board seeks applicants after resignation

Goshen school district residents cam apply to fill the recent vacancy on the school board that resulted from the resignation of Thomas Mullane, effective October 3, 2022.

The qualifications for Board Member are the following:

must be a citizen of the United States; and

must be at least eighteen (18) years of age; and

must be able to read and write; and

must be a legal resident of the district for at least one year prior to appointment; and

must not be an employee of the Goshen Central School District.

This term of service will be from the date of appointment until May 16, 2023.

If you are interested in serving as a member of the Board of Education, submit a letter of interest, resume, and completed application, either by regular mail or email to:

Maureen Farrell, District ClerkGoshen Central School District Office227 Main Street, Goshen, New York 10924maureen.farrell@gcsny.org

The Board of Education will review all submitted materials and interview candidates prior to taking action on this matter. The final date for submitting letters of interest is November 30.