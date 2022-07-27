Goshen’s Erika Fuentes Wins US AM Golf Tourmanent Championship at Turning Stone

Erika Fuentes, of Goshen, won first place in a field of 172 at Turning Stone Resort on July 17, taking the title of Turning Stone Classic Champion. A majority of those 172 players from around the country were men. She shot -2 over the two-day 36 hole event.

Fuentes began playing golf as a sophomore at Goshen Central High School in the spring of 2017. She was awarded a scholarship to the College of Saint Rose and then proceeded to break records in their women’s golf program, along with getting academic honors.