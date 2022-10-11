Goshen Rotary’s Flags of Heroes project seeks sponsors and volunteers

Goshen Rotary Club is looking for sponsors for “Flags of Heroes,” a project to fill the Park Square with full-size American flags, each sponsored and dedicated to personal heroes, whether military, police, firefighters or otherwise, living or deceased, from October 30 to November 19.
Some of the organizations the Rotary Club of Goshen supports include:
Goshen Food Pantry
Braeside Camp
Goshen Rotary Scholarship Foundation, Inc. (Awards 6 Annual College Scholarships to Goshen Seniors totaling over $30,000.)
Boy Scout Troop 62 & Cub Scout Pack 62
Annual 3rd Grade Dictionary Project
Hudson Valley Honor Flight
GOVAC
Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Annual Orange - Ulster BOCES Scholarship
Goshen Rotary Club is also looking for volunteers to help place and recover the flags.