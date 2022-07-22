Goshen phone scam alert

A telephone scam is targeting Goshen residents, Goshen Central School District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes warned yesterday.

“This morning, the district was made aware that a person is calling residents in an attempt to solicit business by putting names on the backs of athletic uniforms. This individual claims to work with the Goshen Central School District Athletics Office,” said Kotes. “The district is not affiliated with this person or persons, nor are any local youth leagues or recreational programs, and it appears to be a scam.”

Those who receive such phone calls should not provide the caller with any personal or financial information, and anyone who is contacted should immediately notify the police and/or the school district, Kotes said.