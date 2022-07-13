Goshen patrolman graduates at top of police training class

At the top of his class, Village of Goshen Ptl. Michael J. Glick graduated in the 71st session of Police Basic Training at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group Police Academy on July 6. Ptl. Glick was awarded a plaque as the top academic graduate and also received the George Krupica Police Academy Award for having the highest cumulative GPA in his class, in a formal ceremony held at The Chateau, in Kingston. Glick is a 2017 graduate of Goshen High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan College in computer information systems.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Police Basic Training consists of 6 months of physical and academic training encompassing all aspects of law enforcement including criminal law, restorative justice, defensive tactics, CPR, chemical weapons, TASER, vehicle operation and other topics.

In the above photos, 1) Ptl. Michael J. Glick, center, takes the oath upon graduation, 2) Ptl. Glick is presented his certificate by his father, Michael, a veteran of the New York Air National Guard 105th Airlift Wing, and 3)