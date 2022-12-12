Goshen menorah lighting with music, chocolate money and giant dredel

Celebrating Chanukkah is a Jewish tradition that celebrates values beyond the Jewish tradition, according to Rabbi Meir Borenstein, of Chabad of Orange County, based in Goshen.

“You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy a Channuka celebration. We have a lot going on,” he said. “It’s a holiday that has a universal message that people can identify with. It speaks to the real values of our country — people having the right to celebrate their lives and traditions and do it comfortably without persecution. The holiday celebrates standing up to tyranny and being able to live with freedom and consistent with one’s values and traditions. We want to share the miracle of light, not just for our own people but for everyone, and we’re proud to do it on the Village Green in Goshen.”

A Menorah Lighting will take place on December 19, at 6 p.m., on the Village Green in Goshen.

Earlier, at 4:45 p.m., children will go for a Channuka walk on Main Street in Goshen to stores that will have special crafts for the holiday.

At 6 p.m. the community will gather at the Village Green for a unity event which will feature a giant dreidel made of ice, Channuka music, jelly donuts and thousands of chocolate ghelt - coins that will “come from the sky.”

“Kids love to take a picture with our famous Dreidel man,” said Rivkie Borenstein, program Director.