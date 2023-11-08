Goshen election results

Goshen Town Supervisor
Joseph Betro (Rep, Con): 1,095
Goshen Town Clerk
Mary A. Riso (Rep, Con): 1,107
Goshen Town Council (Vote for 2)
Philip J. Canterino (Rep, Con): 1,021
Richard D. Florio Jr. (Rep, Con): 1,011
Town Superintendent of Highways
P. Broderick Knoell (Rep, Con): 1,100
Ballot Proposal
Shall the resolution adopted by the town board of the town of Goshen on April 13, 2023, which changes the term of elective office of the town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk of the town of Goshen be extended from two-year to a four-year term commencing January 1, 2024, and to those elected thereafter to the position of town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk?
Yes: 691
No: 724