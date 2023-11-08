Goshen election results

Goshen Town Supervisor

Joseph Betro (Rep, Con): 1,095

Goshen Town Clerk

Mary A. Riso (Rep, Con): 1,107

Goshen Town Council (Vote for 2)

Philip J. Canterino (Rep, Con): 1,021

Richard D. Florio Jr. (Rep, Con): 1,011

Town Superintendent of Highways

P. Broderick Knoell (Rep, Con): 1,100

Ballot Proposal

Shall the resolution adopted by the town board of the town of Goshen on April 13, 2023, which changes the term of elective office of the town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk of the town of Goshen be extended from two-year to a four-year term commencing January 1, 2024, and to those elected thereafter to the position of town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk?

Yes: 691

No: 724