GHS senior collects menstrual products for those in need

Goshen High School senior Rox Aclin is on a mission to collect as many menstrual products as possible for the Goshen Food Pantry. The collection is part of Aclin’s civic action and leadership class, which encourages students to support their communities through various civic activities.

From now through June 15, Aclin will be collecting pads, tampons, and menstrual cups for people in the greater Goshen community.

“My goal is to be able to make menstrual products accessible for people who cannot afford or access them,” Aclin explained. The goal is to collect at least 150 boxes for donation to the food pantry.

Items can be dropped off at: Goshen High School (222 Scotchtown Ave.), C.J. Hooker Middle School (41 Lincoln Ave.), The Goshen Public Library (366 Main St.), and Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church (33 Park Place).