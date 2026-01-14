Free NARCAN trainings

The Orange County Executive’s office and the Department of Mental Health to host opioid overdose response trainings in 2026.

Residents will learn how opioids affect the body, current overdose trends in Orange County, how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, and how to respond using NARCAN nasal spray. The training courses are open to the public, and every participant will receive a free NARCAN kit.

Lacey Trimble, Commissioner of the Orange County Departments of Social Services and Mental Health, emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“Opioid overdoses affect every corner of our community,” Trimble. said. “By educating the public on how to recognize and respond to an overdose, we are expanding our network of lifesavers and reducing the stigma around addiction and recovery.”

Trainings will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 30 Harriman Drive in Goshen on Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, Aug. 1, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

“Providing our residents with the tools and knowledge to save a life is one of the most important responsibilities we have,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “These trainings empower everyday people to act with confidence in a crisis and make a real difference, perhaps for a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or a stranger. I encourage you to attend and be part of the solution to preventing opioid overdose deaths in Orange County.”

Registration is required. Contact the Orange County Department of Mental Health via email at bbogert@orangecountygov.com or call 845-291-2614 for registration information or with questions.

For more information on NARCAN and opioid overdose awareness, log onto https://shorturl.at/lCpMs.