Free breast screenings at Garnet Health

Garnet Health and Hudson Valley Cancer Services Program (HVCSP) will offer free breast screenings including mammograms to qualified individuals at Garnet Health Medical Center on Saturday Oct. 25.

These free screenings include a clinical breast exam, mammogram and breast-health education. Appointments are required and are open to the following:

* Women ages 40–49: mammogram every two years

* Women ages 50–65: mammogram every year

* Men and Women age 40: may be eligible for breast services if high risk or symptomatic. (Must obtain approval from HVCSP.)

Those seeking screening must be a New York state resident, live in one of the counties served by HVCSP and be under- or uninsured. Individuals undergoing cancer treatment or receiving coverage through the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program (MCTP) are not eligible for this screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer, but early detection can lead to more successful outcomes. Garnet Health’s 3D mammography technology can detect breast cancer 40% earlier and more accurately, which is critical to successfully treating it. If breast cancer is detected, Garnet Health has a multidisciplinary team ready to work with the patient to personalize a care plan for their needs and medical history.

“Hearing that one in eight women will face breast cancer can feel alarming,” said Garnet Health Community Health Manager Delilah Socci, who is coordinating the free breast screening events. “But with regular exams, yearly mammograms and good health education, we can improve outcomes and save lives.”

Garnet Health Medical Center is located at 707 East Main St., Middletown. To schedule an appointment, log onto https://shorturl.at/USjIu.