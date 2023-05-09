Food. Enjoy samples, music and more during ‘Taste of Goshen’

“Taste of Goshen” is back!

On May 21, Super Nacho, Limoncello, Little Italy, Craft Brew & Burgers, Sorrento’s Pizza, Diplomat Café, Carlos’ Pizzeria, Delancey’s Bar & Restaurant, El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Bar, Goshen Chinese Kitchen, Iced Capps and Graze Restaurant will be on hand to provide hearty samplings at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame from 2 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy visiting with friends inside, on the patio, and grass while Bad Hat Jazz plays for the afternoon. A Silent Auction will also be available.

Advance tickets are $30, $35 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club’s many charitable projects including college scholarships, scholarships for a five-day high school leadership camp, food and cooking for the free annual Thanksgiving Dinner and dictionaries for Goshen third-grade students. The club also provides financially to many worthy local organizations.

Tickets are available through Rotarians or by calling 845-781-0036.