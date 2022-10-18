Flu vaccination urged as flu cases increase 500% over last year

The 2022-2023 Influenza season has officially begun in Orange County with close to 100 confirmed cases since August 1, 2022. This represents a 500% increase from the same period last year. Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), strongly recommends that everyone six months and older without contraindications, receive their seasonal influenza vaccination as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October. Young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 years of age are at an increased risk for flu complications.

• Health care providers should vaccinate all eligible patients aged 6 months and older as soon as possible and ideally, prior to the end of October.

• CDC has no preferential recommendation for influenza vaccine. Vaccination should not be delayed waiting for a different product when another licensed, recommended, and appropriate vaccination is available.

• All routine vaccines can be co-administered with flu vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccine.

• All health care workers are strongly encouraged to get a seasonal influenza vaccine.

• Hospitals are encouraged to offer influenza vaccine and vaccinate patients prior to hospital discharge.

• Uninsured/underinsured children and adults can be referred to OCDOH for influenza vaccination by calling 845-291-2330 for an appointment.

• Any suspected or confirmed cases of novel influenza A viruses, influenza-associated deaths in children <18 years of age, and outbreaks of influenza must be reported to OCDOH by calling 845-291-2330.