Fishing opportunities await new anglers

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced the 2026 dates for Free Fishing Days in New York. The requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived from June 27–28, Sept. 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

“Free Fishing Days provide the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to affordably explore, unplug, and get outside,” Hochul said. “New York State’s waters offer some of the best fishing opportunities in the nation, hosting memorable fishing experiences that increase tourism and benefit the economy. In addition to the many health benefits associated with recreating outdoors, fishing can provide more opportunities to connect with family and friends, something that seems harder and harder to do with increasing demands on time in today’s world.”

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give New Yorkers who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby, and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a state fishing license.

“A wide variety of sport fish are thriving in thousands of freshwater lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers across New York State,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. Recreational fishing can be an exciting, affordable, and rewarding challenge that reminds us to slow down and take time to enjoy our valuable natural resources. Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned angler, I encourage everyone to get outside and visit New York’s waters during this year’s Free Fishing Days.”

Free Fishing Days further support Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which promotes physical and mental health by encouraging New York’s children and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s scheduled log onto https://shorturl.at/w0T0J.

Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license, log onto https://shorturl.at/ed8ud.