Fish of all sizes get prizes at D.A.’s Youth Fishing Derby

Winners of the second District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby were announced by Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler on Tuesday.

The Derby ran from April 1, 2022 through September 5, 2022 and was open to children between the ages of five and eighteen who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents.

Jason Brady was the first winner and received a $100 dollar gift certificate to Thruway Sporting goods as a bonus prize. All winners received an Orange County District Attorney Youth Fishing Contest tee shirt and a Mystery Tackle Kit. Hoovler anticipates announcing next year’s contest in the Spring of 2023.

This year over 14 species of fish were entered into the contest. When combined with last year’s entries, over 20 different fish species have been entered into the OCDA Youth Fishing Contest so far. Our young contestant anglers have caught fish all over New York state including in the Atlantic Ocean, Long Island Sound, Lake Ontario, Catskill and Adirondack mountain streams and lakes, in addition to local Orange County waters.

Young anglers have caught Large Mouth Bass, Small Mouth Bass, Rock Bass, Blue Gill, Carp, Brook Trout, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Lake Trout, King Salmon, Bowfin, Yellow Fin Tuna, Bluefish, Striped Bass, Sea Bass, sharks, Bull Head Catfish, Channel Catfish, Crappie, Yellow Perch and Pumpkinseed Sunfish. Large Mouth Bass, trout and Bluegills have been the most popular entries.

The Fishing Derby is part of District Attorney Hoovler’s community outreach program. Participation in fishing has skyrocketed with New Yorkers during the COVID-19 crisis, because that activity can be enjoyed at almost any age, in the outdoors with friends and family, while social distancing. The Fishing Derby encourages the youth of Orange County to participate in an outdoor sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. Any fish entered in the Derby, big or small, had an equal chance to win a prize.

Contest rules: Entry into the Youth Fishing Derby is free. All fish entered in the contest must be legally caught from anywhere in New York State. Contestants must adhere to all current New York State fishing regulations. Fresh and saltwater fish are eligible to be entered into the contest.

“Fishing is a great opportunity to see and experience the best of Orange County in a safe way,” said Hoovler.