Fire departments from Orange County, NY, and Vernon, NJ, escorted the body of Charles C. Niemann from Garnet Health Medical Center to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Warwick on Sunday, Sept. 11. Niemann, who died at 79 after a brief illness, was a local fire service volunteer for over sixty years, serving as past chief in Greenwood Lake; member of Warwick Fire District and Greenville Fire Dept; and retired Orange County Fire Coordinator