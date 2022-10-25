Ellen Shortess Garden at 1915 Erie Station museum to be rededicated Thursday, Oct. 27

The Chester Historical Society will re-dedicate the Ellen Shortess Garden, at the 1915 Erie Station museum on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Alma (Ellen) Shortess worked with her husband, Steven Shortess in his office in downtown Chester. She spent time during her lunch break removing litter and planting a garden next to the 1915 Erie Station. This was soon after the opening of the museum. She and her daughter maintained the garden each year until her passing in 2003.

Now Historical Society and Steris volunteers maintain this garden. Please come to hear Ellen’s daughter speak about her mother’s many accomplishments in Chester.

Light refreshments with be served.