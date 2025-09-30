DEC: Use caution with outdoor burning this season

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton is urging all New Yorkers to exercise extra caution before any outdoor burning as warm and dry conditions are causing an increased fire risk across the state. As a result, DEC encourages people to put safety first, not leave fires unattended, and ensure all fires are fully extinguished.

“Much of New York is abnormally dry and fire risk is either high or moderate for the entire state, so it’s absolutely essential New Yorkers are mindful of the risk when doing any kind of residential outdoor burning,” said Commissioner Lefton. “Campers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts should avoid building campfires outside of established fire rings or pits to not only keep themselves safe, but also our Forest Rangers who respond to fires that start burning out of control.”

Daily fire danger ratings may fluctuate based on weather, but the overall risk is elevated beyond what is typical for this time of year. These conditions may persist through October, and with the fall foliage and dry autumn season beginning, fire risk will continue to be a concern.

Since Aug.1, DEC Forest Rangers have responded to 53 fires burning nearly 26 acres of land. Approximately half of those were caused by campfires that broke containment or were not extinguished properly. People often think a fire has been extinguished, but in dry conditions, hot embers burn into the ground where they can smolder for days or even weeks before being detected as a wildfire. To properly extinguish a campfire, pour copious amounts of water on the fire, stir any remaining coals to mix the water into the fire bed, and make sure the fire is cool to the touch before leaving it.

If you encounter a wildfire in the forest, dial 911 to report the fire and be prepared to give a location of the fire to first responders. If you encounter unattended campfires on DEC lands, contact Forest Ranger Dispatch at: 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).