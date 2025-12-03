DEC finalizes pollution tracking program

On Dec. 1, 2025, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton announced the finalization of regulations establishing a Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.

This rule will improve New York State’s understanding of the sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, the state will know more about its largest polluters – including those affecting disadvantaged communities and other sensitive populations – and will be able to more effectively monitor the state’s progress toward pollution reduction goals.

“DEC’s greenhouse gas emissions reporting program and subsequent data collection is critical to the state’s ongoing efforts to protect our environment and improve the health and quality of life of all New Yorkers,” Lefton said. “The Reporting Rule will enable DEC to collect the information necessary, despite proposed rollbacks on the federal level, and develop effective strategies that reduce harmful air pollution and direct investments where they are most needed. This effort will protect New York’s consumers, help to ensure cleaner air and better health, and promote economic competitiveness across the state.”

As part of the 2025 State of the State Address, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed DEC to advance a Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. DEC released draft regulations in March 2025 and received more than 3,000 public comments through July 1, 2025. DEC also offered informational webinars in May to better inform stakeholders’ public comments on the proposal and held hearings in June to collect feedback.

DEC made some changes to the proposal based on comments received that will include additional flexibility for the regulated community. The final regulation extends the verification reporting deadline for the first two years, changed the requirement from three years to one year for reporting from facilities that closed or ceased operations, and clarifies some terms and definitions and better aligns with federal reporting.

The GHC Reporting Program is for data collection only and does not impose requirements for facilities to reduce GHG pollution or to obtain emission allowances. A facility required to report emissions will annually provide certain GHG emission data and information to DEC starting in June 2027 to reflect the previous year’s emissions.

The GHG reporting regulation, including supplemental documents and additional information, can be found at https://shorturl.at/WBf49.