Crisis materials for veterans

The Orange County Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition is trying to reach as many veterans and their families as possible with their suicide prevention message.

The coalition will put out a veteran information table during the Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show to hand out veteran crisis materials and veteran benefit information. The show, which will feature information on hunting and fishing lodges, fishing tackle, archery, camping equipment, boats, vacation destinations and has many retailers with outdoor products of all types, will be held Friday, Feb. 20 from noon until 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5pm. in the Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, N.Y. Admission is $12 (cash only) and parking is free. Children 16 years old and younger are free with an adult.

In addition to veterans’ information, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will also have booklets on preventing senior citizen fraud and materials on the opioid crisis with a view towards preventing drug use and overdose by our young people.

Heroes, Cowboys & Companions (HCC) will also have a table at the show this year to speak to veterans and first responders about the services and events they run at no cost to the participants. HCC will also have information about the American Legion, VFW and Catholic War Veterans on hand as well as information about the great fishing projects for veterans that Fin Chaser Warriors Outdoors and Project Healing Waters conducts.

The coalition has already placed over 52,000 suicide prevention materials and over 21,000-gun locks in over 1,300 businesses, events and organizations located in the Orange County area over the last four years. The coalition hopes to reach even more people with their message at this year’s Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show.

Since outdoor shows draw large crowds, many of whom are veterans, this event is a great place to meet veterans who might not have seen the materials we have placed out in public already. Representatives of the Hudson Valley VA Healthcare System, Middletown Vet Center, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will be on site if anyone would like to discuss the information in our handouts or set up a future meeting to speak to a group live about suicide prevention.

“I am proud of the work that the Orange County Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition has done for Orange County area veterans and their families and of the strong support that has been provided to the coalition by the Empire State Outdoor Sportsman’s Show, Good Living Expositions, and others like Pure Fishing and Heroes, Cowboys & Companions.” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Please come out to the show and support our veterans. If you or your organization would like any veteran crisis materials or information about any of the other Veterans groups helping us in Orange County, please stop by our table. The coalition will be happy to assist you.”

The coalition has already been to several veteran organizations and sportsmen’s clubs to speak about suicide prevention and are looking to speak to more interested groups in the future. For crisis materials or to set up a live meeting, email carl.lofaro@va.gov.

