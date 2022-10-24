Crime expert and author coming to SUNY to discuss his new book

Author-lecturer Michael Cannell will discuss his latest book and his research behind it when he comes to SUNY Orange on Thursday, November 3. Known for his writing on the tough subject of organized crime, Cannell is also a speaker who takes questions easily.

His latest book is entitled “A Brotherhood Betrayed --The Man Behind the Rise and Fall of Murder, Inc.” Following the lecture on Murder, Inc*., Cannell will sign books that will be on sale as well as his books that attendees may already own, including “Incendiary: The Psychiatrist, The Mad Bomber and the Invention of Criminal Profiling,” the book on which he spoke the last time he came to SUNY Orange in 2018.

*Murder, Inc. was an organized crime group, composed of Jewish and Italian-American gangsters and active from 1929 to 1941, that acted as the enforcement arm of the Italian-American Mafia, the Jewish Mob, and other closely connected criminal organizations in New York City and elsewhere, says Wikipedia. Crimes included contract killings, illegal gambling, prostitution, theft, money laundering, arms trafficking, fraud, fencing, kidnapping, robbery.

A graduate of Princeton and the Columbia University School of Journalism, Michael Cannell has authored four non-fiction books. He has also used his writing skills as a reporter for U.P.I and Time, and as an editor for The New York Times. His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated and many other publications.

This event is free and open to the public and is offered in collaboration with the Criminal Justice Department at SUNY Orange.