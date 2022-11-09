County Executive now also U.S. Navy Commander

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus was sworn in as Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves on November 4th in Colorado Springs, Colo. by Navy Operational Support Center Commanding Officer Captain James MacDonald.

“It is humbling and truly an honor to be sworn in as a Commander in the U.S. Navy,” Neuhaus said. “I am proud of my military service in the Navy. I am also proud to serve the residents of Orange County and I am grateful for their continued support.”

Neuhaus became a commissioned Officer in the Navy in December of 2007. He served on active duty earlier this year in Europe with the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Sixth Fleet is the Navy’s operational fleet and staff of the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa.

Neuhaus was previously on active duty with the U.S. Navy from November of 2018 to June of 2019. During that time, he served with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, spending most of his deployment in various locations throughout Iraq in Support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Military Campaign against ISIS.

The County Executive also served overseas in South Korea in 2017 and North Africa in 2011.