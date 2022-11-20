College Board National Recognition Program selects 16 Goshen students

Sixteen Goshen High School students were selected as awardees of the College Board National Recognition Program.

This recognition is based on their academic achievements in school and outstanding performances on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and/or AP exams. Students were selected for the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA), and/or the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA).

These students were selected:

Sabrina Arroyo, NHRA

Caleb Ayau, NHRA

Jason Barnes, NRSTA

Jacob Cortese, NHRA

Jolina Dong, NRSTA

Amy Fernandez, NHRA

Jasmine Fernandez, NHRA

Hannah Fruhling, NRSTA

Zoe Kyrou, NRSTA

Rowan Meyers, NRSTA

Kiara Paulino, NHRA, NRSTA

Eesha Ramanathan, NRSTA

Damaris Rodriguez, NHRA

Camryn Roundtree, NAARA

Christopher Whitney, NRSTA

Serena Yeddu, NRSTA