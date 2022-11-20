College Board National Recognition Program selects 16 Goshen students

Sixteen Goshen High School students were selected as awardees of the College Board National Recognition Program.
This recognition is based on their academic achievements in school and outstanding performances on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and/or AP exams. Students were selected for the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA), and/or the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA).
These students were selected:
Sabrina Arroyo, NHRA
Caleb Ayau, NHRA
Jason Barnes, NRSTA
Jacob Cortese, NHRA
Jolina Dong, NRSTA
Amy Fernandez, NHRA
Jasmine Fernandez, NHRA
Hannah Fruhling, NRSTA
Zoe Kyrou, NRSTA
Rowan Meyers, NRSTA
Kiara Paulino, NHRA, NRSTA
Eesha Ramanathan, NRSTA
Damaris Rodriguez, NHRA
Camryn Roundtree, NAARA
Christopher Whitney, NRSTA
Serena Yeddu, NRSTA