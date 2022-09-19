Clothesline Project recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County and Fearless! Hudson Valley, Inc. will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) by hosting the Clothesline Project outside of the County’s Government Center on Monday, October 3rd. The Clothesline Project will be on display from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on October 3, and then move to other locations in Orange and Sullivan County.

“It is a very emotional and moving display, but also very important,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “Orange County will continue to assist Fearless! and the incredible work they do with and for domestic violence victims.”

The Clothesline Project is comprised of T-shirts made by survivors of domestic violence or in honor of someone who has been a victim of domestic violence. It not only promotes awareness, but also helps the healing process for victims and those who have lost a loved one to domestic violence.

According to Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier, Executive Director of Fearless!, the Government Center is one of the best locations to accommodate the full display of more than 650 T-shirts handmade by individuals.

“Every single one of us knows someone who has been a victim,” Kostyal-Larrier said. “This visual display serves as an emotional and moving tribute to victims and survivors and highlights the impact individuals who choose to be abusive have on victims, their families, and communities. Domestic violence thrives in silence. To support and help victims and survivors, and to prevent domestic violence in the future, we all need to talk about it. And to talk about domestic violence, we need everyone to fully understand what it is.”

Domestic violence statistics are alarming. One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime. On average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner. Since September of 2004, 29 women have been murdered by their husbands or intimate partners in Orange County. Moises Molina, was murdered by his sister’s ex-boyfriend, and two women are missing but presumed dead, according to Fearless!

In 2021, Fearless! answered 11,123 hotline calls, (an increase of 39% from 2019), sheltered 54 adults and 39 children, provided 3,833 bed nights in its emergency shelter, and served 2,458 clients and 3,009 children through all its programs. Fearless! advocates provided 21,708 Supportive Services to individual victims and survivors, creating 5,098 individualized safety plans and provided 23,276 advocacy services including court accompaniment, support with legal, social services, housing, immigration, employment, education, and economic empowerment.