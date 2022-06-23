Chester students complete internship program with local mentors

Chester Academy’s internship program started back in 2016 with just two students. Ever since, it has only continued to grow: between 20 and 30 high schoolers sign up annually, and over 50 rising juniors and seniors have already asked to participate next year.

The program partners students up with local business members and Chester school district employees to participate in a ten-week internship or job shadowing experience to gain first-hand knowledge and experience across various professions.

On May 11, Chester Academy hosted a Partner Appreciation Breakfast to recognize the business partners and students for their participation in the internship program for the 2021-2022 school year. Students were given a certificate of completion and took time to speak about their experiences. To express their gratitude, each student also presented a plaque to their business mentors.

The following local businesses and professionals partnered with Chester Academy to mentor high school interns this year:

-Dr. Richard Evans (Bon Secours Medical Group)

-Town of Chester Police Department

-Orange County Sheriff’s Office

-VCA Orange County Veterinary Hospital

-Orange County Department of Social Services

-Meadow Blues Coffee

-Willy Gilly Productions

-Garden State Koi Pond & Waterfall Design Center

-Woglom Construction

-Chester Academy Assistant Principal Rolando Aguilar

-Chester Academy Teachers: Mrs. Danielle Burton, Mrs. Lisa Edwards, Mrs. Rachel Scali