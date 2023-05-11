Chester. Kiwanis 5K race/walk set for Memorial Day weekend

Get a healthy start to your holiday weekend with the 28th annual Chester Kiwanis 5K Race/Walk on Saturday May 27, 2023. Registration check-in is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. at Chester Community Park. The race begins at 8:45 a.m. on Walnut Street.

Trophies are presented to the overall top three female and male runners. A trophy will be awarded to the first place male and female walkers and medals will go to age group top three finishers. A t-shirt is guaranteed to participants who register by May 17.

Participants are able to pre-register via https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71085/28th-annual-chester-kiwanis-5k-race.