Chester Black Dirt then and now

Three speakers will delve into the history of Chester Black Dirt on July 16 at Meadow Blues Coffee, hosted by the Chester Historical Society. Naomi Hanson, executive director of Museum Village and Orange County native, will speak about the history of the black dirt, illustrating with artifacts she plans to bring. EJ Szulwach, a lifelong Chesterite, will share his recollections of growing up on the black dirt. Lucinda Poindexter, executive director of the Chester Agricultural Center, will talk about current farming on the black dirt.