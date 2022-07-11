x
Chester Black Dirt then and now

Chester. Chestier Historical Society hosts speakers discussing the history of Chester Black Dirt and current farming, including personal history and artifacts on July 16.

| 11 Jul 2022 | 03:57
Three speakers will delve into the history of Chester Black Dirt on July 16 at Meadow Blues Coffee, hosted by the Chester Historical Society. Naomi Hanson, executive director of Museum Village and Orange County native, will speak about the history of the black dirt, illustrating with artifacts she plans to bring. EJ Szulwach, a lifelong Chesterite, will share his recollections of growing up on the black dirt. Lucinda Poindexter, executive director of the Chester Agricultural Center, will talk about current farming on the black dirt.

Chester’s Black Dirt program: 10 a.m. - noon on July 16; Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., Chester