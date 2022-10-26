x
Chabad Teens honor police with artisanal chocolate event

Chester. Three police officers were honored by teens at the Chabad Center, an event dedicated to two police officers recently killed.

| 26 Oct 2022 | 02:21
    Twenty five teens from across the County participated in Chabad’s “Chocolate for Cops” event and presented cops with Artisanal Chocolate Bark
    Jared Pincus, of Florida, NY, competes in an arm wrestle with Officer Payton of the Village of Monroe Police Department at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops” at the Chabad Center in Chester
    Teens asked the police various questions in an interactive panel at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops”
    Rabbi Pesach, of Chabad of Orange County, is pictured with visiting policemen at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops” at the Chabad Center in Chester. (L to R) Sergeant Shevitz, of Monroe, and Sergeant Cohn, of Warwick, of the NYPD’ Rabbi Pesach Burston, of Chabad of Orange County; and Officer Payton, of the Village of Monroe Police Department.
    Conner Ingber of Goshen, Arlo Steir of Monroe and Jared Pincus of Florida, NY work together to create Artisanal Chocolate Bark for Police at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops” at the Chabad Center in Chester
    Officer Payton, of the Village of Monroe Police Department, Sergeant Cohn, of Warwick, and NYPD Sergeant Shevitz, of Monroe, were gifted with chocolates made by teens at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops” at the Chabad Center in Chester.
    Sami Hamel and Haley Resty, of Monroe, enjoy a chocolate-themed buffet at CTeen’s “Chocolates for Cops” at the Chabad Center in Chester.
Chabad’s Teen group gathered at the Chabad Center in Chester for a special evening dedicated to honoring and showing appreciation to the police departments. Jewish teens from Middletown, Goshen, Warwick, Monroe and Chester participated in the event. The teens were visited by Officer Payton, of the Village of Monroe Police Department, and Chabad community members Sergeant Cohn, of Warwick, and NYPD Sergeant Shevitz, of Monroe. The event was organized by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, of Chabad of Orange County.

CTeen leaders Sami Hamel and Haley Resti, of Monroe, welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to the police department.

“On behalf of CTeen we want to express appreciation for all that the police do and the constant sacrifices that you make,” said Hamel. “This event is dedicated to two young officers from the NYPD who tragically were killed in service this past month – Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. They will be remembered for their courage and sacrifice.”

Teens compiled a list of questions to ask the police in a panel, including, “What is the most satisfying thing about your job,” and even, “Do you guys actually like donuts?”

After meaningful and sometimes humorous panel discussion, teens and police competed in a variety of creative “Chocolate Competitions,” axe throwing and arm wrestling.

Teens created artisanal chocolate bark as gifts and presented it to the police with a message of appreciation.

For more info on CTeen programs, contact Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston rabbi@chabadorange.com or log onto chabadorange.com.