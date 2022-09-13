x
Cello ensemble gives first live Valley View performance since pandemic began, more wanted

Goshen. Guided by their teacher Jeanne Fox, cello students played for Valley View residents, the first live performance they have had since the pandemic. Valley View seeks more visiting performers.

| 13 Sep 2022 | 06:33
A group of cello students performed at Valley View Center for Nursing And Rehabilitation this past August, after a long performance absence there.

“I’m so proud of these young people who took time out of their summer to prepare a lovely concert for our local Seniors, and how much care they showed for our most vulnerable population,” said their cello teacher Jeanne Fox, an Orange County cello teacher for the past 15 years.

Brianna Vreeland, Activities Specialist at Valley View agreed.
“The residents were thrilled to have the kids here. This was the first live performance we’ve had since the start of the pandemic, and we’d like to encourage others to consider coming to perform at Valley View,” she said.

To propose a volunteer performance at Valley View contact Mark Labruna, Director of Activities at mlabruna@orangecountygov.com.
For information about Jeanne Fox’s cello studio, visit www.JeanneFoxMusic.com
