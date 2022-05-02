Catalytic converter thefts hit Goshen school buses

Seven catalytic converters were recently stolen from Goshen School District buses parked in the garage lot on Scotchtown Avenue. The robbery took place between the Thursday night and Monday morning before Easter, according to Goshen School District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes,

No arrests have been made, but the Goshen Police Department is reviewing surveillance video. Evidence could appear there, depending on where the perpetrators entered the lot, whether through the woods or the driveway. Security cameras cover only some parts of the lot.

Using a battery-powered tool, the thieves cut the pipe in each of the buses’ exhaust systems, taking as much of the catalytic converter as possible, Kotes said.

Platinum, used in manufacturing catalytic converters, is an expensive metal, one that brings several hundred dollars when scrapped.

The total cost to repair all the buses is $10,000 in parts, with three-and-a half hours of labor per bus to replace the stolen parts.

Police say this is an ongoing issue, Kotes said, and such thefts don’t just target the Goshen School District.

“That was a bit reassuring,” said Kotes, adding that Quality Bus Service in New Hampton and car dealerships in this area have dealt with the issue. “We’ll have to shore up our security,” he said.