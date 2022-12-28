Brunilda Rosario Correa, 80, of Goshen, New York, entered eternal rest with her family by her side on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

She was born on December 9, 1942 in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Marianna Correa Aponte and Santo Rosario Velazquez. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace, and knowing that Brunilda‘s in a better place. No longer in pain or the suffering of dementia, she is now free to forever be what she is, the person we knew and remembered. We will miss you Mom.

Brunilda is survived by her children, Caesar Aviles (wife AnnMarie Aviles and daughter Ciara Irizarry), Angelica Perez (husband Alcides Perez), Sandra Laboy (husband Harry Laboy), Christine S. Santiago, John Rosario, Gerardine Rosario, Alejandro Rosario, Gregorio Rosario and Geraldo Rosario. Her grandchildren, Caesar Aviles III, Christian Aviles, Alcides Perez Jr., Hannah G. Laboy, Melanie J. Washington, Harry Laboy Jr. and Cameron Aviles. Her great Grandchildren, Chayanna Aviles, Caesar Aviles IV, Celina Aviles, Celine Aviles and Cayden Aviles.

