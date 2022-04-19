Boy Scouts, music, Memorial Day and more at Goshen Village board meeting

The recent Village of Goshen board meeting had a busy agenda that included a request from Goshen’s Boy Scouts for support to improve their camping facilities.

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 63 received permission to refurbish the longtime scout camping area, located at the Goshen Reservoir property. Scouts and parents will clean up debris in the area and repair the gate to the site. With limited parking on Conklingtown Road, the board granted permission to put a small parking area—for six to eight cars—on the property. The campsite hasn’t been used since the 1950s.

The Board also reinstated approval for fishing at the two reservoirs: Goshen Village Reservoir and Green Hills Reservoir. Only fishing from shore is permitted—no boats. The reservoirs are stocked with sterile carp, and if they are caught, the Board requests that they be returned to the water.

Village of Goshen Police Chief Watt reminds residents that fishing licenses are needed from both New York State and the Village of Goshen.

Items approved on the Communications list include:

- Dikeman Engine and Hose Co #3 of the Goshen Fire Department is hosting a short ceremony to dedicate two benches in honor of Mike Nuzzolese, former Village mayor who passed away on Mar. 13, 2021. The ceremony is scheduled for Mon., May 2, 2022, to begin first on West Main Street, in front of Catherine’s Restaurant, at 5:45 p.m., and then near Joe Fix It’s, for the second dedication. Both benches will replace existing benches.

- Kyle Roddey , president of Illuminate Goshen, received permission on behalf of the Board of Directors of Illuminate Goshen, to hold its annual Summer Concert Series of live music. The concerts, free for the community, will be held each Wednesday night during July and August.

- Additionally, Illuminate Goshen, working with the Goshen Art League, received the okay for an Art Walk on Fri., June 3. The event will take place on West Main Street from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The request included closing the street to traffic from 4:30-9:00 p.m., to allow time to set up and break down.

- Spring Cleanup will begin on Mon., April 25. Since each street will be collected only once over the week, all items must be curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on Mon., April 25. For a full listing of permitted household items, go online to the Village of Goshen, NY, official site. Click on Village Board Documents and search for Spring Cleanup 2022.

- The Goshen VFW and the American Legion were granted permission to conduct Memorial Day events, which include memorial services at Goshen cemeteries, a parade and a ceremony at the Everett Monument.