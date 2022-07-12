Awards for life saving and baby delivering, plus recognition and promotion for Village of Goshen police officers

A promotion to sergeant, a recognition of 20 years of service and a life-saving award were among honors announced by Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt this week, who provided information about several officers honored.

Promotion to sergeant, at a salary of $110,739, went to David M. Yates. After graduation from the Rockland County Police Academy in 2013, he started his law enforcement career as a part-time deputy with the Rockland County Sheriff. From 2014 to 2016, he worked for the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department as a part-time police officer. Then, from 2016 to 2017, he worked as a full-time Investigator for the NYC Office of Special Narcotics Investigations, followed by work as a full-time police officer for the Village of Highland Falls Police Department from 2017-2019.

Yates transferred to the Village of Goshen Police Department as a full time officer in 2019. In 2020, he was assigned as an investigator for the Orange County Child Abuse Unit, where he has received several commendations.

Sgt. Ryan Rich recognized for 20 years of law enforcement service

As of July 1, Sgt. Ryan W. Rich completed 20 years of law enforcement service, 14 with the Village of Goshen Police Department.

He graduates from Goshen High School in 1998 and from Orange County Community College in 2001 with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

Sgt. Rich began his law enforcement career with the New York City Police Department on July 1 ,2002, and was hired by the Town of Chester Police Department on September 15, 2006. He transferred to the Village of Goshen Police Department on October 1st, 2007.

In 2010, he was certified as a Field Training Officer. In 2012 he received an award for DWI enforcement from the Orange County Stop-DWI program.

In 2013, he was assigned as a detective. He was named Department Officer of The Year in 2014 for his work on a murder/arson case in which two people were arrested and are currently serving 25-year sentences in state prison and a burglary investigation in which the suspect was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

In 2016, he was promoted to Detective Sergeant, and in 2019, he was assigned as Patrol Sergeant, where he currently serves as second in command of the Department. Sgt. Rich is an accreditation manager for the Department and has managed the Child Safety Seat and Traffic Safety programs for the last 13 years.

Ptl. Cody R. Hunt earned a Life Saving Award for 2021

On August 24th, 2021 , Ptl Hunt responded to a 911 call about an overdosed 39 year old man who was unconscious and not breathing. Ptl. Hunt found the victim not breathing, skin and lips turning blue. He immediately administered one dose of Narcan and a sternum rub, which stimulated slight breathing and no other response. After assessing the patient’s condition, he administered a second dose of Narcan and sternum rub which resulted in the patient fully breathing on his own and regaining consciousness. Ptl. Hunt then assisted in loading and transport of the victim to Garnet Emergency Room, where he made a complete recovery.

“Ptl. Hunt’s professionalism and composure in the use of his training and equipment at a critical time was instrumental in saving the life of the opioid overdose victim,” wrote Chief Watt. “Due to his swift and decisive action, the imminent loss of the victim’s life was prevented and the victim has fully recovered.”

Also, Sgt. Gregory A. Kelemen and Ptl. Cody R. Hunt received exceptional police duty awards for 2021. Ptl. Also, Anthony A. Pirillo was awarded for delivery of a baby in 2021