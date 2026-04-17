Local Home Pros

AIR CONDITIONING

R&K Gas Heating and Central A.C.

24 Hr. Service Call Today!

845-343-9181

CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL

Jerry Hauls It All

Total House Clean Outs Big & Small

845-800-9733

jerryhaulsitall.com

DOG BREEDER

Bliss Kennels

973-876-1680

blisskennels.com

DRIVEWAY

Anchor Asphalt Paving Inc.

Serving The Community for Over 50 Years

845-294-7150

DRIVEWAYS

J Young Enterprises

Asphalt Paving & Sealcoating

845-544-2614 or 914-490-9533

ELECTRICIAN

Anytime Electric

Licensed & Insured, No Job Too Small

845-926-8300

anytimeelectric17@gmail.com

FENCING & PAVERS

Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC

Locally Owned and Family Owned

862-268-1434

navigatorsf.com

GUTTERS

Apple Valley Gutter Service

20 Years Experience

845-545-7089

HANDYMAN

Four Seasons Construction

The Deck Doctor

845-590-6054

HANDYMAN

M & M Home Repair

Home Repairs and Powerwashing

845-551-7565

HOME IMPROVEMENT

5 Star Construction

Full Phase Construction Company

845-987-7577

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Bruce Home Improvement

Home Improvement, Maintenance & Repair

845-258-0737

HOME IMPROVEMENT

P&P Carpentry

Home Remodeling Carpentry

845-820-7431

HOME IMPROVEMENTS

Ray Davis Home Improvements

Love The Home You Already Own!

845-800-1885

LANDSCAPING

Mystic View Landscaping

Professional & Courteous, We Return All Calls

Free Estimates and Fully Insured

845-294-5353

MASONRY

Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC

Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry

845-324-2265

acemasonryhardscapes.com

PAINTING

CertaPro Painters of Orange County

Locally Owned & Proudly Serving Orange County Since 2000

845-987-7561

PAINTING/POWERWASHING

Dun-Rite Powerwashing & Painting

Powerwashing & Painting

845-544-5288

dunritepowerwashing.com

POWERWASHING

CJ House & Roof Washing

Serving Orange County

845-662-5560

ROOFING

Bekirov Roofing

Roofing, Siding, Gutters

845-820-2637

ROOFING

Home Star Renovations

Emergency Gutter Cleaning

973-836-1318

TREE SERVICE

Acorn Tree Service

Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties

845-987-4610

acorntreeandcraneservice.com

TREE SERVICEE

Holly Tree Service

We Specialize in Saving Trees

845-477-2104