Earth Day events

April 22 marks the 54th anniversary of the very first Earth Day.

What follows is a list of programs and activities that carry on the movement’s traditions:

Saturday, April 20

Earth to Warwick! Treecycle 2024: Set to captivate attendees with a dynamic fusion of creativity and sustainability, this free, one-day event celebrates art, community, and environmental action centered around the theme of climate-smart living, including installations crafted from upcycled materials by local eco-artists, interactive workshops, puppets, hands-on sustainable crafts, and informational booths hosted by Sustainable Warwick highlighting ways to adopt greener lifestyles. Learn more about Climate Smart programs initiated by the Village of Warwick, including the Community Choice Aggregation project and the Earth to Warwick! Green Calendar initiative. Transformation Trails will share insights into Warwick’s latest eco-friendly park, while volunteers can sign up for “Too Good To Toss,” Warwick’s community swap. The Albert Wisner Public Library will feature signed copies of K.L. Going’s latest book, “This is the Planet Where I Live,” following a story from the author herself. There will also be live music and entertainment, vendors to shop from, and food to eat from 1 to 6 p.m. at Stanley Deming Park in Warwick. Rain date is April 21.

Highlands Earth Day Celebration: Celebrate Earth Day with the Hudson Highlands Nature Center. Beginning at 9 a.m., join “Hike the Highlands” where participants will be able to choose from three different hikes. The “Hike & Play,” led by a nature educator, is a family friendly hike perfect for little ones. The “Field & Forest Ramble,” led by a nature center naturalist, is an interpretive hike that focuses on what you’ll see on the trail that day. Get better acquainted with the world around you and learn what plants and animals are active during April in the Hudson Valley. The “Hearty Hike,” is a moderately strenuous 2.2-mile guided hike on the McKeon Loop Trail which connects the Outdoor Discovery Campus to the Black Rock Forest, showcasing two views of the Hudson River. This hike takes around two hours to complete. Hike check-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. and pre-registration is required. Tickets cost $15/person ages 3+ and include admission to the Earth Day celebration. Proceeds support the HHNC’s educational programming and care of their animal ambassadors. Cost includes admission to the “Earth Day Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center’s Outdoor Discovery Campus, 120 Muser Drive in Cornwall, filled with interactive games and activates including live animals, hayrides, candle making, food trucks, and more. Non-hiking tickets for the celebration are $20/car (max six people).

Electronics Recycling: Visit the Computer Guy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to safely recycle your old computers and electronics at 2 Overlook Drive in Warwick.

Coolest Recycling Drive: Residents of Chester and the neighboring communities are invited to bring refrigerant-containing appliances window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, water coolers and mini-fridges for recycling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the Chester Town Hall, 1786 Kings Highway, Chester, N.Y. Full size refrigerators will not be accepted at this location. For more information, or to donate, visit sustainablewarwick.org/coolest-recycling or email cleanenergy@sustainablewarwick.org.

Monroe Community Clean Sweep: Monroe and Harriman residents are invited to visit the St. Anastasia Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon to participate for free in this annual community clean sweep, including free shredding services, electronics disposal, and tire recycling. Sponsorships are available for $100 or $350 via check made out to the Town of Monroe. Register online to participate for free by visiting monroeny.org/Community/Clean-Sweep.

Tuxedo Earth Day 5K & Fun Run: The town of Tuxedo is hosting a fun run and 5K race in celebration of Earth Day at Quarry Field, Warwick Brook Rd., Tuxedo. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. Preregister via email at kmetcalf@tuxedogov.org or tuxedogov.org/parks-recreation/webforms/event-registration-form. Bring your donation for the Warwick Valley Human Society, in lieu of a registration fee. All participants receive a T-shirt.

Milford Clean Up Day: Milford Enhancement Committee needs volunteers to meet at the Community House (Broad and Harford Streets) at 10 a.m. to assist with cleaning up the verge in the business district, or your own street. For more information, or to sign up, visit milfordenhancement.com/events.

Milford Electronic Waste Recycling Fundraiser: Open to all residents in the tristate area, the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center will be holding an e-waste and scrap metal recycling fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Sunshine Station, 476 US-6/ 209, Milford, Pa. Recycle your electronics and old devices, small appliances, batteries, lightbulbs, cables, circuit boards and more. Cost is $20/car load, with an additional $10 charge for large appliances like stoves, fridges, washers/dryers, hot water heaters, and grills.

Sunday, April 21

Composting Strategies: Visit Common Ground, Greenwood Lake’s community garden located at 13 Poplar St., Greenwood Lake, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for a demonstration on the best strategies for managing a three-bin pallet system to create beautiful compost for your garden. Register at growlocalgreenwoodlake.org/events/composting-strategies.

Introduction to Permaculture with Chris Harrison: Learn about permaculture, an approach to land management that uses whole-systems thinking, applying principles including long-range planning, resilience and utilizing agriculture systems modeled from natural ecosystems. Christopher Harrison, principal of Harrison Regen, is a unique design firm that integrates the landscape and built environment by consciously mimicking natural patterns and principles while meeting human needs. Register at albertwisnerlibrary.org/content/building-resilience-and-regeneration-through-permaculture. 1 p.m. Albert Wisner Library, One McFarland Drive, Warwick, NY.

Monday, April 22

Zoom Garden Plot (Online): Gardeners of all levels are welcome to join the fifth annual Zoom Garden Plot season. Learn about gardening from local experts and share your gardening questions, thoughts and solutions. Email garden@sustainablewarwick.org if you would like to receive the invitation for the next Zoom session. They meet twice a month through the growing season, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Motor Oil Collection: Drop off your used motor oil at Leo Kaytes Ford in Warwick, N.Y., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Arbor Day Celebration: The Village of Warwick will hold a tree planting ceremony for Arbor Day from 9 to 10 a.m., Roger Metzger Arboretum in Stanley Deming Park, Warwick, N.Y.

Saturday, April 27

Warwick’s Operation Clean Sweep: Warwick residents are encouraged to participate in this community cleanup event. Visit the Chase parking lot in Warwick from 9 a.m. to noon for bags, gloves, and materials provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Take advantage of recycling opportunities like paper shredding at $7 per box and the collection of sneakers and rubber cleats by the Warwick Lions Club. Cell phone collection will be offered by the National Collation Against Domestic Violence. Prescription drugs drop off will also be available through the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Warwick Police Department. For more information, call 845-986-2720 or email info@warwickcc.org.

Arbor Day Celebration: The Town of Warwick will hold its annual tree planting ceremony for Arbor Day at 10 a.m., Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, N.Y.

Rainwater Catchment and Home Composting Workshop: Learn how to harvest rainwater for garden use, reduce flooding, and establish, build, and maintain a composting system. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Rd., Warwick, NY. Instructors are Jim Hall, organic and biodynamic gardener, and Peter Lai, agronomist and certified permaculture instructor. The $55 fee includes a rain barrel. For more info contact Peter Lai at 845-313-4246 or orangeenvironment@gmail.com. To register for the workshop, go to https://orangeenvironment.square.site/.

Arbor Day Celebration: Monroe will celebrate Arbor Day this year in the lower pavilion at Smith’s Clove Park (33 Spring Street, Monroe) between noon and 1 p.m. The Park organizers will have free tree saplings available for residents to plant in their yard. The Monroe Conservation Commission will be in attendance providing literature and handouts, including about invasive species, wildlife-friendly gardening, and be available to answer questions.

Earth Day Festival at PEEC: Visit the Pocono Environmental Education Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and shop from a variety of vendors showcasing eco-friendly products and services, as well as educational displays and hands-on activities for all ages. Learn about sustainable living, renewable energy, organic gardening, recycling, and more. Purchase locally made crafts, natural beauty products, and environmentally friendly household items to support green businesses and reduce your carbon footprint. Kids will love the interactive exhibits and games, such as spring arts and crafts, field games, and a live animal presentation. There will be live music, canoeing, face painting, and tie dying. Several environmental organizations and nonprofits will be on-site to provide information about their causes and volunteer opportunities too. You can sign up to plant trees, clean up litter, or participate in community science projects to help protect our planet. Cost is $5 per car. Location is 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

Monday, April 29

Goshen Spring Cleanup: Residents in Goshen must place all household items curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29, for collection. Each street will be collected only once over the week, with no return trips to streets already picked-up. All large appliances including stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers must have the doors removed for child safety. Small loose items need to be suitably boxed or bagged. Computers, electronic waste, microwaves, and TVs will be accepted and recycled, so be advised that this is the only village collection event scheduled for electronic waste.

Ongoing Events:

Refrigerant Recycling: Between April 22 and 27, Sustainable Warwick will collect and recycle refrigerant-containing appliances including items such as window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, water coolers, mini-fridges and canisters of refrigerants. Full-size refrigerators will only be accepted at the drop-off events by Warwick DPW. Warwick Valley residents and businesses may bring appliances to the following drop-off events: on Monday, April 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Warwick DPW, 63 Public Works Road, Warwick; Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Florida Village Barn on Maple Ave. in Florida; Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Warwick DPW, 63 Public Works Rd., Warwick; and Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Greenwood Lake Village DPW, 70 Elm St., Greenwood Lake. Throughout the rest of the year, Orange County residents can take appliances to one of the county transfer stations and pay $15/appliance for proper recycling. For those who cannot deliver, email Sustainable Warwick at cleanenergy@sustainablewarwick.org or visit their website to register for a pickup (sustainablewarwick.org/coolest-recycling).

Pick Up Pennsylvania: Now through May 31, all are invited to participate in this spring, community improvement campaign with scheduled events such as litter and illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, recycling collections and more. While supplies last, participants in registered events can receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by support from DEP, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful. Learn more at dced.pa.gov/litter.