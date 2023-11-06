Where to get your music fix this week

Warwick is set to come alive with music this week — whether you’re a fan of local talent or tribute bands, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at the exciting music events happening at a venue near you.

Saturday, November 11

Get ready for a dose of country hits and classic rock with Kinfolk, the Hudson Valley’s next Top 40 Country cover band. Hand-picked by Hillbilly Parade, this double male-fronted band combines talent and enthusiasm, promising a fantastic musical experience starting at 1:30 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

Enjoy classic rock, pop, and country tunes with Flip Side, as they take the stage at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Lane, from 2 to 5 p.m.

For some more country vibes visit Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, for a performance by Whiskey Crossing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join Mugshots, a six-piece cover band, for an evening of great music and entertainment at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, starting at 7 p.m.

Jeremey Langdale & Friends will serenade the audience with their music at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, starting at 7 p.m.

Experience the most exact interpretation of the Eagles’ music in America with Best of the Eagles (BOTE), a tribute band that captures the essence of the iconic rock group, at 8 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy.

Sunday, November 12

Join the “The Irish Whisper Goes Pink” event at The Irish Whisper (112 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake) for a run/walk to benefit The Pink Agenda, followed by a live performance by Vinyl Tap starting at 1 p.m.

Or, enjoy the soothing tunes of Alex Mazur live at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard at 1 p.m. with a $10 per car entrance fee.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Peter Annello will captivate the audience with his melodic sounds starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 St. Route 94 S.

Visit Tin Barn to see “New York’s Most Rockin’ Country Band,” Kickin’ Nash, for a lively afternoon of country music from 2 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy John Pierre’s blend of classic and southern rock at Clearview Vineyard from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bring your instrument and join the Doc Fry Jazz Jam with the house band, or simply relax and savor an afternoon of jazz standards at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave. The jam starts at 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Thursday, November 16

The Chris Persad Group will fill the evening with captivating music at the Last Whisky Bar, starting at 7 p.m.

Experience the timeless hits of the Bee Gees with the Stayin’ Alive Bee Gees Show, featuring all your favorite classics starting at 8 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Friday, November 17

Singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo will take the stage, showcasing his unique talents at Tin Barn from 6 to 9 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, One Night Only (1NO) will take the stage. This unique party duo provides the dynamic sound and experience of a full band, performing all the music you love.

Enjoy a vinyl night at the Last Whisky Bar, where you can spin your favorite albums or simply listen to their selections, also kicking off at 7 p.m.